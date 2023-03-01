Sacramento police arrest mother on homicide charge in son’s death after medical aid call

Sacramento police detectives arrested a 20-year-old mother on suspicion of homicide in the death of her son who was treated by medics Tuesday night before he died later at a hospital.

Officers initially detained Samisha Frazier at the scene for questioning before homicide detectives arrested later, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

The mother was booked on the homicide charge Wednesday at the Sacramento County Jail, where she was being held without bail. Frazier is scheduled to make her first appearance Friday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were called to the 2400 block of Meadowview Road, just east of 24th Street in the Meadowview neighborhood, regarding a medical aid call.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department provided emergency medical aid to “a male juvenile” and took him to a hospital, police said. Despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Police Department did not release any further information about the boy who died, including his age or his condition at the scene. The department also did not release any information about the manner of his death or whether any weapons were used.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name after his family has been notified.

Detectives continued to investigate the child’s death, but they believe there are no other suspects involved, police said.

Investigators asked any witnesses with information about this homicide to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.