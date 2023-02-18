Sacramento police arrest suspects in armed carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver

Investigators this week arrested two men suspected of carjacking an Amazon delivery driver who was held at gunpoint last month in Sacramento’s Central Oak Park neighborhood.

The carjacking occurred Jan. 5 in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street. The driver of an Amazon delivery van was forcibly removed from the vehicle by two masked suspects, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

One person was armed with a handgun, police said. The assailants took the driver’s belongings and left in the van. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned about 2 miles away.

Police said an investigation led authorities to serve search warrants Wednesday at multiple locations in Sacramento County. Detectives from the Police Department’s East Neighborhood Crimes Unit served the warrants with help from detectives assigned to the agency’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team and Gang Investigations Unit.

While serving the warrants, investigators arrested Leonte Raynel Brown, 24, and Javan Maurice Franklin, 23, who had been identified as the suspects in the armed carjacking, police officials announced Friday afternoon.

Brown and Franklin were arrested on suspicion of robbery and carjacking and remained in custody Friday at the Sacramento County Jail. Jail records show that Brown also faces charges criminal conspiracy and grand theft.

The Elk Grove Police Department also arrested Brown on suspicion of robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an incident in that city. That robbery was unrelated to the Amazon van carjacking, Sacramento police said.