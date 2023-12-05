Sacramento police arrest woman in deadly crash, DUI suspected
Sacramento police believe DUI and speeding led to a crash in the Pocket neighborhood that killed a woman and hurt two children. Alethea Lee, 26, is facing charges related to driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury, the police department said. Officers also plan to charge Lee additionally with gross vehicular manslaughter. The crash happened around 6:05 p.m. on Friday along Pocket Road near Greenhaven Drive, police said. A driver had reportedly lost control before they hit three pedestrians, a woman and two children.