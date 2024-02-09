Sacramento police asked Arden Fair businesses to lock doors as suspect allegedly ran through mall

The Sacramento Police Department requested businesses at Arden Fair Mall lock their doors Friday and evacuated customers as they attempted to arrest a man accused of causing a disturbance at a business and who ran through the mall.

The suspect ran through the second floor of Arden Fair, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. He had a gun, police said.

The man was accused of causing a disturbance at an unidentified business at about 10:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Arden Way.

Officers requested the front entrance, including the BJ’s restaurant and various stairwells, to be guarded if the man were to leave through those doors.

The man was then arrested outside the mall, a police spokesperson said.

Police opened the mall by 12:50 p.m. for customers, authorities said.

Arden Fair mall representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.