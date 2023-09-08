Sacramento police detain juvenile after shooting in Curtis Park’s Crocker Village area

Officers detained a juvenile who was spotted with a gun Friday afternoon near a shopping center in Sacramento’s Curtis Park neighborhood, where evidence of shooting was found, police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of Crocker Drive in the area of the Crocker Village shopping center. There were reports of a person armed with a gun, according to a social media post by the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the juvenile, who was safely detained. Police said officers determined the juvenile was the same person who had been spotted with the gun.

The officers recovered a firearm and located evidence of a shooting that occurred outdoors, according to the Police Department.

The officers did not find any victims from the shooting, and police said there was no further threat to the community. The Police Department did not release any further information about the shooting or the detained suspect.

Investigators asked any witnesses with information relevant to this investigation to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.