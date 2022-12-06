Sacramento police detective ‘involved’ in crash killing 2 on Interstate 5 near Land Park

A Sacramento Police Department detective was “involved” in a crash Tuesday morning that killed two people on Interstate 5 near Land Park who were apparently working on a disabled vehicle, authorities said.

The detective involved in the collision was not injured, the Police Department said in a Twitter thread Tuesday morning. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

“The California Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency on the collision, and the Sacramento Police Department is cooperating fully with the investigation,” the Police Department tweeted.

The crash happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road, according to Officer Ricardo Ortiz, a spokesman for the CHP’s Valley Division.

Two men were standing outside of a stopped truck when they were hit by a vehicle, Ortiz said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at a hospital.

Ortiz said further details about the crash were not immediately available.

The Sacramento Police Department deferred inquiries related to the incident to the CHP. A CHP South Sacramento office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The right two lanes of southbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road due to the crash, along with the southbound Sutterville exit, Caltrans said in social media posts shortly after 8 a.m. Lanes remained closed as of 10 a.m.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The Sacramento Police Department can confirm that one of its detectives was involved in a vehicle collision resulting in two fatalities this morning on Interstate 5. We understand that there are many questions surrounding this incident. pic.twitter.com/CwceFFZDwS — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) December 6, 2022