Sacramento police find fatal gas station shooting suspect in Chicago with FBI’s help

A nearly three-month search for a known suspect in a Sacramento homicide ended Monday in Chicago, where detectives arrested a man accused of shooting a woman to death at a South Natomas gas station.

Sacramento police detectives, with help from the FBI, found 22-year-old Rashawn Maurice Anderson. He was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting of Janiah Tane Johnson, 22, of Citrus Heights, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Johnson was shot to death Aug. 3. The Police Department on Aug. 31 announced that detectives had identified Anderson as the suspect in the shooting and had obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Police said Anderson will be extradited and returned to Sacramento at a later date to face criminal charges in Johnson’s death.

The shooting was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the gas station in the the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Drive in South Natomas’ Gateway Center neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene and found Johnson with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location shown in coroner’s records for Johnson’s death is that of a Speedway gas station just west of Interstate 5. The Police Department has not released any other details about the fatal shooting, including the suspected motive behind the killing.