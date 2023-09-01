Sacramento police to hold a DUI checkpoint Labor Day weekend. Here’s when and where

The Sacramento Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint Friday evening to kick off Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.

Officers are scheduled to be at Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. According to the news release, the purpose of the checkpoint is “not to make arrests” but “promote public safety.”

Locations for DUI checkpoints are based on roads with a history of DUI arrests and crashes.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This includes over-the-counter medication and cannabis.

“Taking prescription medication according to doctor’s orders is not a valid legal excuse for driving while impaired,” according to the California Office of Traffic Safety website.

What are the penalties

Motorists who are charged with a first time DUI offense face fines and penalties of $13,500 on average, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

