Sacramento police find incarcerated woman who left California community reentry facility

Sacramento police officers on Thursday found a woman who was a California prison inmate three months ago when she walked away from a community reentry facility after removing her GPS device.

Marissa Bakers, 30, was a participant at a Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program facility and walked away on Nov. 19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Bakers, 29, was sent to the facility last July after being convicted of battery with serious injury in San Diego County. She was sentenced to two years in prison and was scheduled to be released from custody in January, CDCR officials have said.

Security camera video confirmed Bakers walked out of Sacramento’s 50-bed facility on Power Inn Road, according to CDCR. Prison officials released her photo and asked the public to help find her.

About 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Bakers was taken into custody without incident by the Sacramento Police Department. She was booked at Sacramento County Main Jail.

She was later handed over to investigators from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. Prison officials said Bakers will be taken to Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, and her case will be referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for prosecutors to determine whether she will face escape charges.

The statewide reentry program allows women convicted of serious and non-serious crimes to serve their sentence at the residential facility rather than at a state prison, where they receive alcohol and drug recovery services as well as support with employment, education, housing, and family reunification.

There are six such facilities across the state, in San Diego, Sacramento, Bakersfield, Santa Fe Springs, Stockton, and Los Angeles.