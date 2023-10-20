Sacramento police investigate homicide after man dies from stab wound in Parkway

One man was killed Thursday evening in a stabbing in south Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Shining Star Drive at 5:18 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, the Police Department said in a news release.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Because of the circumstances of the man’s death, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the Parkway scene, canvassed the area and collected evidence, police said.

“This incident remains in its early stages and the exact circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation,” the Sacramento Police Department said.

The man’s identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner after notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.