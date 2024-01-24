Sacramento police investigate homicide after man killed, dog wounded in Oak Park

Sacramento police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed and a dog was wounded in a shooting in the Oak Park section of the city Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of 12th Avenue around 5 a.m. where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics from the Sacramento Fire Department rendered aid for the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also said in their initial announcement that a dog had been shot in the ordeal. The dog was taken by animal control personnel, but no other details were immediately available.

Officers remained at the scene Wednesday morning, gathering evidence in connection with the shooting, but police had not announced a suspect behind the slaying. The roadway between 46th Street and Stockton Boulevard remains closed as investigations continue their work.

More information is expected to be released, including the identity of the victim and whether he was a resident of the home.