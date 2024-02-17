Sacramento police investigate homicide in Northgate area; victim pronounced dead at hospital

One man is dead and Sacramento police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the Northgate section of the city Saturday morning.

The officers and paramedics were called about 2:45 a.m. and found a man with one gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the intersection of Edmonton and Northstead drives, in a residential neighborhood just west of Northgate Boulevard, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. Two schools — Strauch Elementary and Rio Tierra Junior High — are at the intersection where police say the shooting took place.

Officers provided emergency medical aid to the victim, Gamble said, and the fire department transported him to the hospital.

The victim, however, died of his injuries, according to Gamble. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the victim once family was notified.

Gamble reported that there were no suspects in custody.