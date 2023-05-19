Sacramento police investigate reported sex assault involving student and school employee

Sacramento police on Friday were investigating a report of a sexual assault involving a student and an employee at John F. Kennedy High School.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to investigate the reported sexual assault involving the student and the school employee at the campus in the Greenhaven neighborhood, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the officers conducted a preliminary investigation, and the case was immediately forwarded to detectives from the department’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit.

No arrests have been made, but police said this remained an active investigation. No further information about the investigation was released. The Police Department referred news media questions about the employment status of the involved school employee to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

“We are aware of a police investigation that began today at John F. Kennedy High School involving allegations of misconduct by a substitute employee, who is not assigned to classroom duties,” Brian Heap, a school district spokesman, said in a written statement. “The person is no longer employed by the district and we are working closely with law enforcement on this matter to ensure the continued safety and well-being of students and staff.”

Heap said the employee had a classified position at the high school with no assigned classroom duties. He said he could not provide any specific details about what the employee’s job was.