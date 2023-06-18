Sacramento police investigate reports of stabbing, shooting early Father’s Day morning

Sacramento police located two victims of separate violent crime reports early Sunday and continue to investigate the incidents.

About 1:30 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of Calvados Avenue in north Sacramento near Arden Way.

Officers found a male victim with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the department. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said no arrest had been made, with an active investigation still underway.

Del Paso Heights stabbing

The department said officers responded to a different report, this time of a stabbing, about 2:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Altos Avenue in Del Paso Heights near the bike trail, roughly 2 miles away from the incident an hour earlier.

In this case, officers discovered a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Again, police said, no arrest had been made as they continued to investigate.