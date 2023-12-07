Sacramento police investigate Riverside Boulevard shooting; victim dies at hospital

Officers on Thursday afternoon were investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Sacramento’s Greenhaven neighborhood just west of Interstate 5.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 6100 block of Riverside Drive near the Trap bar at the intersection of 43rd Avenue. Before officers arrived at the scene, dispatchers were told that the victim was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The officers arrived at the shooting scene and began their investigation. The Police Department confirmed that the shooting did not occur at or involve the adjacent Brookfield School.

Tapley said authorities later found the victim who suffered at least one gunshot wound at a hospital. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police closed 43rd Avenue, stopping vehicle traffic in both directions from Greenhaven Drive to Johnfer Way, as investigators worked at the scene.

Traffic Advisory: Officers are on scene investigating a shooting in the 6100 block of Riverside Blvd. 43rd Ave is closed in both directions from Greenhaven Dr - Johnfer Way pic.twitter.com/0FMgP1BcMo — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) December 7, 2023