Sacramento police investigate shooting between vehicles in Arden Fair mall parking garage

Sacramento police officers on Wednesday afternoon were investigating a shooting inside a parking garage near the Macy’s department store at Arden Fair mall.

At 12:08 p.m., officers were called to the parking garage in the 1700 block of Arden Way. A shooting reportedly occurred between at least two vehicles inside the two-story structure, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Those involved in the shooting were gone when police arrived at the scene. Police said officers were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

No injuries in the shooting had been reported.