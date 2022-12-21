Sacramento police investigate shooting that killed man in Del Paso Heights neighborhood

A man died at a hospital after he was struck by gunfire Tuesday in a shooting in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. on the 3800 block of Haywood Street, just north of Grand Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives were called to the scene to take over the homicide investigation. No suspects have been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after his family has been notified. He is the city’s 54th homicide victim of 2022.