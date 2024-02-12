Sacramento police investigate suspicious death after man’s body found in North Oak Park

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the “suspicious” death of a man whose body was found Sunday in an North Oak Park neighborhood.

Officers were called just after 8 a.m. for reports of a man lying partially on a roadway at the intersection of 32nd Street and Victorian Alley. The 6-foot man had traumatic injuries and was wearing one orange shoe and a black soccer shoe, according to archived radio dispatch calls.

The Sacramento Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman with the Police Department.

“The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation,” Tapley said. “This is being investigated as a suspicious death until we have further information from the (Sacramento County Coroner’s Office).”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked call Sacramento Police Dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.