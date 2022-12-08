Sacramento police investigate after wounded victim found miles away from shooting scene

Officers are investigating a Wednesday shooting that occurred near 65th Street in south Sacramento before the victim wounded by gunfire was later found about 15 miles away in the Natomas area of the city, police said.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 4300 block of Truxel Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the shooting investigation led officers to the area near 65th Street and Elder Creek Road in the city’s Southeast Village neighborhood. Detectives believe the shooting occurred there, but remained at both scenes Wednesday afternoon to investigate further.

The department did not release any additional details about the shooting.