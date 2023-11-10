Sacramento police investigating man shot, killed inside a tent in midtown, 911 caller says
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Friday in the Marshall School section of midtown.
Officers were called just after 9:30 a.m. to the 800 block of 29th Street at H Street for reports of an unconscious man who was not breathing, police said.
According to audio logs, police dispatchers said a person experiencing homeless approached a store employee at a nearby Shell gas station and said his friend had been “shot inside a tent.”
The man was pronounced deceased by Sacramento firefighters. Coroner’s officials were on scene Friday afternoon investigating, police said.