Sacramento police investigating reported shooting near 24th and X streets in Curtis Park

Officers on Monday afternoon were investigating a shooting reported in Sacramento’s Curtis Park neighborhood just south of Highway 50.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near 24th and X streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said officers arrived and found a man with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

By 4:45 p.m. Monday, authorities had closed 24th Street to vehicle traffic between X and Broadway. There was at least one police helicopter circling above the shooting scene as officers were gathered near an alleyway entrance to an apartment complex.

Others were knocking on an apartment’s front door and heading to a nearby store, as officers canvassed the area for witnesses.

Police canvas the Curtis Park neighborhood for witnesses after a man was wounded in a shooting reported Monday afternoon on July 24, 2023, near 24th and X streets in Sacramento, California.

At 5:15 p.m., police said that officers and crime scene investigators remained at the shooting scene collecting evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses. The shooting remained under investigation, and the Police Department did not release any further details.