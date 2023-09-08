Sacramento police issue warnings about ‘dangerous’ sideshows planned for this weekend

Law enforcement officials on Friday warned residents about so-called sideshows planned to occur this weekend in Sacramento, the surrounding county and other parts of California, with local police promising “maximum enforcement on both participants and spectators.”

The Sacramento Police Department, along with other regional law enforcement agencies, are dedicating “extra resources” to respond to any sideshows that pop up over the weekend, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Sideshows are gatherings in which groups of drivers illegally take over intersections, city streets, stretches of busy freeways and parking lots to do tricks with their cars, including burnouts and doughnuts.

The Police Department told The Sacramento Bee that sideshows dubbed “LA to the Bay” and “CALI vs EVERYONE” are planned for this weekend. Police said these sideshows create dangers for residents and drivers using these roads.

“The Sacramento Police Department is once again preparing to address the illegal and dangerous sideshow activities that are planned to occur in our city and county this weekend,” the department said Friday in the social media post. “Individuals participating in or spectating these events could be subject to arrest, have their vehicle towed, receive a citation or face fines.”

Police officials told The Bee that they will be working with law enforcement agencies in the region, including the California Highway Patrol, to respond to any sideshows.

It appears law enforcement officials believe these sideshows have been planned to take place in other areas of the region.

The CHP Stockton office also issued a warning about the same “LA to the Bay” or “CALI vs EVERYONE” sideshows. In a Facebook post on Thursday, CHP officials warned they have a “zero tolerance policy” when it comes to sideshow activity in San Joaquin County.

“If you choose to participate in this illegal and dangerous activity you are at risk of hurting or killing yourself or someone else,” the CHP said in the Facebook post.

CHP officials in Stockton said they, along with the San Joaquin County Street Racing Task Force, will be out this weekend with dozens of additional officers on duty to target any sideshow activity.

Sacramento police asked residents to continue reporting sideshows by calling the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.