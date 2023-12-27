Sacramento police looking for elderly, at-risk man who went missing on Christmas

The Sacramento Police Department asked the community’s help to find a missing, at-risk elderly man last seen on Christmas in South Oak Park.

Donald Osborn, 63, was last seen in the 7000 block of 24th Avenue at about 2 p.m. Monday wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. He’s considered at-risk because of a medical condition, the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday in a social media post.

He is bald, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 916-808-5471.