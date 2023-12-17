Sacramento Police say no evidence of shooting at Arden Fair Mall

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police officers said they are investigating reports of gunshots around the Arden Fair Mall.

Police added that the incident happened around the area of JC Penney’s. As of now, police have said that there is no evidence of a shooting or victims of a shooting.

Around 6:53 p.m., officials said that they received “numerous” calls from people saying they heard gunshots and people yelling.

Police said that the mall remains open and only a “small area on the second floor” is currently closed.

According to a FOX40 News team member at the scene, the area is active but has begun to calm down.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

