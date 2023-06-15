Sacramento police: It’s possible Lampasas Avenue fatal shooting victims shot each other

Detectives continued their investigation of a shooting in Old North Sacramento in which it’s possible the two men who died shot each other Monday afternoon in a violent confrontation.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue, between Beaumont Street and Rio Linda Boulevard. Officers arrived and found both men seriously wounded. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of Javonte Dijon Bernard Johnson, 30 of Citrus Heights, who was one of the men killed in Monday’s shooting. The information indicated Johnson was fatally wounded by gunfire in the area of an apartment building on Lampasas near a vacant lot just east of Beaumont.

The Coroner’s Office had yet not released the name of the other man killed in the shooting.

Homicide detectives were looking into the possibility that the two men shot each other, said Sgt. Zach Eaton, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman. They don’t believe anyone else was responsible for the shooting.

“We don’t think there are any outstanding suspects (in the shooting),” Eaton said. “We’re following the evidence where it leads us in this investigation.”

Eaton declined to say what exactly led detectives to believe the men might have shot each other, fearing discussing those specifics could harm the ongoing investigation.

The North Sacramento area has seen a recent spate of gun violence, including a drive-by shooting late Tuesday on Clay Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood where a woman and a man were killed. The Coroner’s Office has not yet released their names. Police said on Wednesday that investigators did not have any suspect information to release.

Seven people — all adults — suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting on June 7, also in Del Paso Heights area. Two victims were found near the 1600 block of Grand Avenue, and the five others were found at a nearby hospital.

And on the night of May 13, four people — including a 10-year-old boy and a 12-month-old girl — were wounded in a brazen shooting in Old North Sacramento. Security cameras captured three unidentified men walking up to the Sunland Liquor, looking at a group around the corner and then firing shots before running away. The victims suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators asked anyone with information about either of this week’s fatal shootings to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.