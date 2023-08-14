Sacramento police respond to sideshow, the capital region’s third illegal car event in a week

Sacramento police responded to sideshows Sunday night during which roughly 100 cars took over roadways and parking lots within the city and county to perform car stunts, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department and partnering agencies towed two vehicles, issued 10 citations and made 15 traffic enforcement stops, according to a department social media post. The sideshow marks the city’s third in a week, though police did not say where the sideshows took place.

On Saturday afternoon, the department and other agencies made five arrests, seized four handguns, towed five vehicles and issued 12 citations during sideshows that involved roughly 100 vehicles, according to a separate social media post.

City police said they responded to sideshow events involving an estimated 200 participants, stunts, gunshots and related crimes late Aug. 5 and into the morning of Aug. 6 in North Laguna, North Highlands, Gardenland, South Natomas and Land Park.

In one incident, a bystander’s truck was allegedly set ablaze.

Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan said she hopes to curb sideshow activity by increasing its criminal fines to several thousand dollars with legislation she will present to council Tuesday.

On a state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2021 that will add up to a six-month driver’s license suspension to the punishment for convicted sideshow offenders. The law takes effect July 1, 2025.