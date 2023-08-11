Sacramento police to run another DUI checkpoint this weekend. Here’s where and when

The Sacramento Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint this weekend, according to a news release.

Officers will be in the area of Freeport Boulevard and 35th Avenue between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoints are designed to discourage drivers from driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The checkpoints are chosen based on both previous DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests,” the department stated in a news release “but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”

Remember, impaired driving includes the use of cannabis and some medications including prescription and over the counter drugs.

At the end of July, police ran a checkpoint at Del Paso Road and Five Star Way.

What are the penalties?

First-time offenders face a license suspension and an average of $13,500 in fines.

If you plan on drinking or using medications, stay home, the department said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.