Sacramento police search for missing 85-year-old downtown resident with medical issues

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for an at-risk man in the downtown area who was last seen leaving his residence Sept. 15.

The department is seeking information from the public about Zhen Dong Huang, who went missing after leaving home around noon Friday, with his light blue bicycle that has three baskets attached to it.

Huang is considered at-risk due to medical conditions. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

The Sacramento Police Department can be reached at 916-808-5471.

