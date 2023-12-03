Sacramento Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is seeking community assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Zion Kendrick was last seen in the area of Joan Way and Ethan Way around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

She was wearing a pink crop top sweatshirt with “PINK” in black letters and black denim jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.