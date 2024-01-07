Sacramento Police searching for missing at-risk man

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is currently looking for a missing person who is deemed at-risk due to a medical condition.

He was last seen around the 7500 block of Greenhaven Drive, police added.

Police said that 69-year-old Madu Madu was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt with a zipper and a white shirt. He was also wearing gray sweatpants and an Adidas slipper on his left foot. His right foot is barefoot, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Madu’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 916-808-5471.

