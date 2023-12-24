Sacramento Police searching for missing teen

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Terrelle Stewart, who is deemed at-risk due to his age.

Stewart is described as a male with black hair and brown eyes. He is also listed at 5 feet and 3 inches with a “thin build.”

He was last seen wearing a white jacket over a brown or green shirt, and blue pants ripped above the knee. Police added that he is known to frequent the area around Rosa Parks Park.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

