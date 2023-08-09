Sacramento police seek help finding driver of dump truck that plowed into 8 parked cars

Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a dump truck that plowed into a parking lot earlier this summer, injuring one person in the city’s Fruitridge Manor neighborhood.

The hit-and-run occurred in the 6200 block of Fruitridge Road at 12:43 p.m. June 30, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a “dump truck style vehicle” colliding with at least eight parked cars, one of them occupied, in the parking lot of a Bel Air grocery store.

One person from the parked car was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives from the Police Department’s major collision investigation unit conducted extensive follow-up and gathered surveillance video from the area. Despite this, “all leads have been exhausted and we do not have a license plate for the truck or know who the suspect was,” the department said in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

“We encourage members of our community that may have any information or video of this horrific accident to contact the Sacramento Police Department,” the department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 916-808-5471.