Sacramento police seize 62 guns and over 50 pounds of meth after pair of vehicle stops

Two vehicles that were pulled over in south Sacramento last weekend led investigators to find more than 50 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 62 illegally-possessed firearms, including ghost guns.

Officers pulled over two vehicles that were associated with each other on March 18 near Highway 99 and Mack Road, the Sacramento Police Department announced Friday in social media posts.

The vehicle stop resulted in the seizure of 51 pounds of crystal meth and the arrests of Darvel Rhosaan Dailey, 46, Lakiva Monique Devore, 43, and Jeanette Lynn Flores, 54, police said.

They were arrested in connection with the meth seizure, and all three were being held Friday without bail at the Sacramento County Jail. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint listing Dailey, Devore and Flores as defendants.

Jail records show that Dailey faces a felony charge of evading police in a reckless manner, along with felony charges of drug possession and possessing narcotic paraphernalia.

Flores faces felony charges of possessing drugs for the purpose of sale and transporting drugs for the purpose of sale. Devore’s charges were not listed in jail records.

The investigation into the drug seizure led officers from the department’s South Gang Enforcement Team to serve search warrants on Thursday at four homes in the Sacramento area.

The homes searched were in the 3700 block of Second Avenue in the North Oak Park neighborhood, the 9500 block of Achates Circle in the Rosemont area, the 6300 Block of Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento and the 2400 Block of Third Street near the Land Park neighborhood.

Helping the officers serve the search warrants were the department’s Gang Investigations Unit, South Problem Oriented Policing Team, East Gang Enforcement Team, Family Abuse detectives, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Sacramento County sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit, the HIDTA/CAL-MET Task Force and an El Dorado County sheriff’s K-9 unit.

While serving the search warrants, investigators confiscated an additional 1½ pounds of crystal meth. Police said the investigators also found the 62 guns, including privately manufactured firearms commonly known as ghost guns, assault weapons and fully-automatic firearms.

Police said Raymond Figuron Shermer, 54, was arrested as a result of serving the search warrants. Shermer was booked Thursday night at the jail. He remained in custody Friday with his bail set at $500,000. Jail records show he faces a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.