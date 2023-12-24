Sacramento police urge public’s help in locating 14-year-old teen who went missing

Police are asking for the public’s help Saturday night after an at-risk south Sacramento teen went missing.

Terrelle Stewart, 14, is at risk due to his age, police said in a news release about 7 p.m. The boy is described as 5-foot-3 with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

“Terrelle was last seen wearing a white jacket over a brown or green shirt, blue pants ripped above the knee, and is known to frequent the area around Rosa Parks Park.”

The park is adjacent to Rosa Parks K-8 School and Hopkins Park, bordering 68th Avenue, Muirfield Way, Poitier Way, Matson Drive and Tamoshanter Way, an area about four blocks south of Florin Road near 24th Street Bypass.

Anyone who’s spotted the teen is asked to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.

