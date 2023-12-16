Sacramento program helps future homeowners near UC Davis expansion

A group of future Sacramento homeowners are one step closer to purchasing their first homes after completing an educational program funded by the city. Twenty-five people graduated Friday night from the CLTRE Keeper First-Time Home Buyer Program. The program, organized by the nonprofit CLTRE and funded by the City of Sacramento, was an eight-week course where participants learned the ins and outs of homeownership, including how to finance a home and what questions to ask realtors and lenders.

