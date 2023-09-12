Sacramento rapper DB.Boutabag is coming home for a concert in October. How to attend

Sacramento rapper DB.Boutabag is going on tour for his “Boutabag Celebration” starting in October and one of the dates includes a stop in his hometown.

DB.Boutabag has been grinding in the music scene since 2019, and his music got millions of Spotify and Apple Music downloads for his hit single “1st Off” in 2021. He released an album last month titled “S--- Talk > Rap,”. Last year, he dropped three projects, including the album “I Am Not Rappin.” He’s worked with many artists including Ralfy The Plug, Mike Sherm, Kamaiyah, ALLBLACK, and the late-Drakeo The Ruler.

Although the rapper is from south Sacramento, he has lived in various SACRAMENTO neighborhoods. His name has grown large with his West Coast sound, party music, and refraining from getting involved in the gang politics that exist.

In many songs he said, “I’m Boutabag, you ain’t gotta ask me,” a tagline that refers to his trivial pursuit to get money or be “about a bag”.

He returns home when he performs at Ace of Spades, located at 1417 R St., on Oct. 22.

Tickets are available for purchase online via Live Nation. The following ticketing options below are listed with prices, before taxes and fees.

$27 general admission (standing room only)

$42 general admission (standing room only and fast lane entry)

$77 Diamond Theater seating 2 (fast lane access)

$97 Diamond Theater seating 1 (fast lane access)

$97 General Admission, VIP Meet-and-Greet featuring a photograph with DB.Boutabag and an official VIP meet-and-greet laminate. (early entry into the show, standing room during the show)

The Ace of Spades box office will only be open on the day of the show from x a.m. to x p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.