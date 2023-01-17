Sacramento residents can apply for FEMA disaster relief due to winter storms. Here’s how

If your home or business was damaged due to the recent string of storms in California, you may be eligible for federal aid.

President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance for areas in California affected by the winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning from Dec. 27, 2022 and ongoing. With this approval, business owners and residents in Sacramento County, as well as Merced and Santa Cruz, can apply for funding to help assist their recovery efforts.

Some of the aid programs that are offered, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, include grants for temporary housing and repairs, and loans to cover uninsured property losses.

How to apply

You can apply for FEMA disaster relief online. You’ll need to input your ZIP code or city of residence to see if your area is eligible for individual assistance.

For the application, you’ll need the following information, according to FEMA:

Social Security number

Annual household income

Contact information (phone number, mailing address, email address*, and damaged home address)

Insurance information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)

Bank information (if you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited in your account)

Do I qualify for disaster relief in Sacramento County?

Eligibility may vary depending on which type of assistance you are seeking, but the assistance, overall, is open to anyone who’s had housing or personal property damage due to flood events, said Patrick Boland, a FEMA spokesman. Aid is not income-based, but rather needs-based.

“Each type of assistance within the program requires verification of the specific unmet need caused by a disaster declared for Individual Assistance,” according to the FEMA website.

But generally, to qualify for federal assistance, you must be a United States citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen.

The agency must also verify your identity with a Social Security number and that you live in or own the home that was damaged during the storm.

Other requirements include:

The applicant’s insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance received, cannot meet their disaster-caused needs.

The applicant’s necessary expenses and serious needs are directly caused by a declared disaster.

There is an inspection process after you apply.

If you don’t have insurance, a FEMA inspector will reach out and schedule a time to assess your home. If you are insured, you’ll need to file a claim first and submit a settlement or denial letter to FEMA before an inspection.

“There is an exception for situations where the damages are caused by flooding and you have flood insurance,” according to the agency. “In that instance, FEMA will issue an inspection before receiving a copy of your flood insurance decision letter to evaluate your eligibility for temporary living expenses since these are not covered by flood insurance.”

