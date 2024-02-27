Sacramento roads closed after pedestrian is fatally hit by car

(FOX40.COM) — Some Sacramento roads are closed after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to San Juan and Airport roads about reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision. Upon arrival, police said they located an unresponsive man with significant injuries. Despite the efforts of first responders, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials reported that the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and the circumstances of the collision are under investigation. Airport Road and San Juan Road between Duckhorn and Azevedo Drive are closed as of 8:30 p.m.

