Sacramento RT offers free rides for all in honor of Rosa Parks

(FOX40.COM) — Everyone is welcome to ride the Sacramento Regional Transit’s bus and light rail for free on Feb. 4 in honor of Rosa Parks’ birthday.

“This day is an opportunity to celebrate Transit Equity Day and commemorate the birthday of civil rights icon Rosa Parks,” said Vice Mayor Caity Maple on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Parks is considered by many to be the “mother of the civil rights movement.” She is widely-known for her historic refusal to, as a black woman, not give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus for a white man in 1955. At the time, her defiance was illegal, yet pivotal in dismantling Jim Crow segregation laws during that era.

“Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rosa Parks as we proudly offer systemwide free rides on Sunday, February 4, 2024,” SacRT said on its website. No flyer or pass is needed for the free transportation.

For more information visit sacrt.com or call 916-321-BUSS (2877).

