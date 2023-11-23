Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry sees record turnout, raising more than $1 million

Sacramento’s annual Run to Feed the Hungry had a record turnout Thursday.

There were 31,285 people registered for the Thanksgiving Day run this year, making it the largest group in its 30-year history, said Kevin Buffalino, spokesman for Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, the event’s host.

Early estimates indicate the event likely raised more than $1 million, Buffalino said. That’s enough to provide at least 5 million meals for Sacramentans.

“With food insecurity in Sacramento County at an all-time high, this year’s fundraiser was more important than ever, and our community rose to the occasion by turning out in record numbers,” Buffalino said. “We cannot thank the incredible people of Sacramento for their support of Run to Feed the Hungry, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services and our neighbors in need.”

Fundraising remains open for another three weeks. To donate visit sacramentofoodbank.org.

Friends David Rojas and Marcus Savedra participate in the 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thursday in East Sacramento.

Participants of the 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on start the 5K race in East Sacramentok on Thursday.

Camilla Dear walks on J Street during the 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thursday in East Sacramento.

Brittney Bryant, of Rocklin, follows her father James as they participate in the 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thursday in East Sacramento.

Asa Randhawa, 4, of Sacramento takes a ride in a wagon on J Street during the 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thursday in East Sacramento.

Sacramento resident Heather Oakes, dressed in a Thanksgiving dinner table costume, participates in the 30th Annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thursday in East Sacramento.