Sacramento sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI while off-duty driving county vehicle

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave after the off-duty law enforcement officer was arrested early Friday on suspicion driving under the influence of alcohol.

The deputy’s DUI arrest occurred about 2 a.m. near the 6400 block of South Land Park Drive in Sacramento, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday evening. The Sacramento Police Department made the arrest.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy was off-duty and driving an unmarked county vehicle at the time of the arrest, but the deputy was not on duty, wearing a Sheriff’s Office uniform or working as a deputy “in any capacity.”

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending “a thorough internal and criminal investigation.”

Gandhi said the agency would not be releasing any further details about the arrested deputy on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the deputy’s name, age, job at the Sheriff’s Office or years of service. It’s unclear whether the deputy was booked at the Sacramento County Jail, has been released on bail or own recognizance, or remained in custody as of Friday.

“We take this matter very seriously and want to express our sincere apologies to the community,” Gandhi said in the news release. “This is not who we are as the Sheriff’s Office or what we stand for.”