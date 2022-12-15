Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest man accused of rape, other sexual assault charges

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives last week arrested a man accused of committing sexual assault on an adult he knew.

Victor Daniel Valenzuela, 65, of Sacramento County was arrested Dec. 9, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release. Valenzuela remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 23 filed a criminal complaint against Valenzuela, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. He appeared for his arraignment Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 20 for a bail review hearing.

Jail records show prosecutors have charged Valenzuela with rape, sexual assault with a foreign object and attempted sodomy by force. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the circumstances involved in the reported sexual assault.

Investigators asked anyone who has information relevant to this sexual assault investigation to call the sheriff’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.