Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest man accused of rape, other sexual assault charges

Rosalio Ahumada
·1 min read

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives last week arrested a man accused of committing sexual assault on an adult he knew.

Victor Daniel Valenzuela, 65, of Sacramento County was arrested Dec. 9, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release. Valenzuela remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 23 filed a criminal complaint against Valenzuela, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. He appeared for his arraignment Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 20 for a bail review hearing.

Jail records show prosecutors have charged Valenzuela with rape, sexual assault with a foreign object and attempted sodomy by force. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the circumstances involved in the reported sexual assault.

Investigators asked anyone who has information relevant to this sexual assault investigation to call the sheriff’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson's camp contacted by Giants about potential contract

    The Giants have been in contact with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson's camp regarding a potential contract.

  • Former Fort Mill teacher charged with sexual exploitation of minor, sheriff says

    The suspect formerly taught at two schools in the Fort Mill school district, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Company reopens most of pipeline following Kansas oil spill

    The operator of a pipeline with the the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years occurred has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that its Keystone system has restarted operations from Canada to southern Nebraska and from there to south-central Illinois. It also is operating the pipeline from northern Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.

  • Video: Quick-thinking LASD sergeant saves county worker from choking

    A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is being hailed a hero for saving a county employee from choking.

  • Alleged stolen car collides with Boston Police officer, vehicles during escape from traffic stop

    An unsuccessful traffic stop on Mass Ave Wednesday night ended with the operator of an alleged stolen vehicle colliding with a police officer, two police cruisers and an Eversource van.

  • Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards

    A destructive winter storm marched across the United States on Wednesday, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

  • Threats at WSU leads to shootout with police; shooter dead

    A man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University and threatened to kill his two roommates was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, according to KHQ in Spokane. Just after 3 a.m., KHQ reported a “shelter in place” alert was in place at WSU due to a SWAT standoff. Students on campus told reporter Bradley Warren the situation had been going on since 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

  • Mississippi Executes Man for Murder of 16-Year-Old

    Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., who had pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago, had sought to stop the state’s process of lethal injection.

  • Merrimack man accused in Russian smuggling ring released on bail by federal judge

    An indictment accuses Alexey Brayman, along with a New Jersey resident and five Russian nationals, of orchestrating a ring to smuggle items to Russia that were then used to create weapons.

  • Human Towers, Wine Horses, and 12 Other Bits of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' Worth Celebrating

    This year, the baguette—yes, the long, thin loaf of French bread—gained recognition from UNESCO as an artifact of “intangible cultural heritage.” The news item briefly went viral on social media, likely alerting many people to the first time that UNESCO keeps a list of such things (if not of the awesomeness of the baguette itself). The organization is a branch of the United Nations that deals with culture, science, and education, and intangibles that make the list become eligible for funding to

  • 2022 Notebook: Protests, strict COVID lockdowns tested China

    THE BACKGROUND: After beginning 2022 by hosting a Winter Olympics inside a COVID bubble, China faced a tough year. It was filled with economic challenges, maintaining and then loosening its zero-COVID policy, fending off claims of human rights abuses and — in the latter part of 2022 — dealing with unusual and widespread protests related to its approach to the pandemic. Perhaps most significantly in the long term, it held a Communist Party congress that ended with Xi Jinping securing another term as leader, even as a previous top leader died and his era of China faded into history.

  • DeSantis cementing anti–public health position ahead of 2024 with calls for vaccine grand jury and shadow CDC

    Republican governor of Florida — prospective top challenger to Donald Trump, the sole declared 2024 presidential candidate — does not spell out what wrongdoing he hopes to uncover.

  • Oscar Winner Paul Haggis Appeals Guilty Verdict in Civil Rape Case

    Daniele Venturelli/GettyPaul Haggis filed appeal motions for post-trial relief on Wednesday after the two-time Oscar-winner was found guilty last month of violently raping a woman in his SoHo loft in 2013.In newly filed court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, the Crash director’s lawyers have asked the judge to reverse the verdict or order a new trial in a 114-page motion, pointing to a “constellation of errors” on behalf of the court that resulted in “severe prejudice” against Haggis, ulti

  • Merrimack man accused in Russian smuggling ring

    Alexey Brayman was scheduled to appear for a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Concord.

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future

    STORY: "The United States is 'all in' on Africa's future," Biden told African leaders attending a three-day summit in Washington.Delegations from 49 countries and the African Union, including 45 African national leaders, are attending the three-day summit, which began on Tuesday, and is the first of its kind since 2014. Washington will also tout its support for food security and climate change."When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well," the president said.

  • Projecting when Ovechkin might break Gretzky's elusive all-time goals record

    Alex Ovechkin is well within striking distance of a Wayne Gretzky record once thought to be unbreakable. It could happen sooner rather than later, too.

  • DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said.

  • U.S. Senate holds hearing on FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried’s actions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors recap the House hearings on the FTX collapse.

  • Superintendent says student safety a priority as board considers administrators’ defense

    Greg Baker said Bellingham staff working to “look for opportunities for improvements” in district policies related to student reports of sexual assault and harassment.

  • These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession

    With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.