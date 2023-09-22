Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest man accused of ‘years-long’ child sexual abuse

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives earlier this week arrested a 39-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child — alleged crimes authorities said went on for years before the child told a school employee about the abuse.

Vincent Anthony Trillo was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of 19 counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old by using force or fear, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

Trillo also faces one count of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14.

Trillo appeared Thursday afternoon for his arraignment in Sacramento Superior Court. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30 for further proceedings in his criminal case.

On April 11, an employee at a local school who is mandated to report child abuse contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The school employee reported that a student revealed “years-long sexual abuse at home,” and Trillo was identified as the suspect, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office’s child abuse bureau launched an investigation, and detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Trillo. Court records show the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Trillo on Sept. 5.

The sheriff’s detectives found and arrested Trillo on Tuesday. He was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he remained in custody as of Friday afternoon. His bail is set at $3.9 million.