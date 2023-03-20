Sacramento sheriff’s detectives investigate homeless woman’s death in North Highlands

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives on Monday were investigating the suspicious death of a homeless woman found at an encampment in North Highlands.

The 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her tent about noon at the encampment along Longview Drive, just east of Watt Avenue, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Gandhi said Sacramento County coroner officials arrived and determined the woman’s death might be suspicious, so homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. He said there’s some indication that her death was the result of a homicide, but it was being classified as a suspicious death until more information is gathered.

The sheriff’s spokesman said the woman’s family had reported her missing March 1, but investigators believe she had been living in the homeless encampment. He said he did not have any specific information that caused investigators to deem her death suspicious. He did not release any details about possible injuries or wounds.

“It still could be determined that it was a natural death or some other method,” Gandhi told reporters “But out of an abundance of caution, we do have our homicide (detectives) here.”

There are several tents in the encampment, and investigators were trying to question anyone living there who might have information relevant to the investigation. Deputies had sealed off the encampment with yellow tape and closed a portion of Longview Drive as investigators worked at the scene.

Sacramento police investigate earlier death after fire

Another woman was found dead earlier Monday at a homeless encampment not far from the scene in North Highlands.

The Sacramento Police Department has called in its homicide detectives to conduct a death investigation with suspicious circumstances after a woman was found dead inside a burned trailer along Roseville Road near Longview Drive in Sacramento.

About 3 p.m. Monday, the Police Department announced that Roseville Road, between Connie and Longview drives, was closed to vehicle traffic in both directions as detectives investigated the suspicious death.

Police said arson investigators conduced a preliminary investigation at the scene of the trailer. Based on the circumstances, the police homicide detectives were called to conduct their own investigation.