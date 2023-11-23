Sacramento sheriff investigating homicide after shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Foothill Farms

A man was fatally shot Wednesday evening outside a liquor store in the Foothill Farms section of Sacramento County.

The shooting occurred at a shopping center around 6 p.m. along the 5700 block of Hillsdale Boulevard, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. One man in his 30s was shot multiple times in the chest and transported to the hospital, where he died.

Another man involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg, Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the two men exchanged gunfire in front of a liquor store, firing at least 12 rounds.

No suspects are outstanding and no arrests have been made, he said.

The identity of the man killed is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.