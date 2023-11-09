Sacramento Sheriff’s Office investigating after man allegedly shot roommate in Arden Arcade

A man is accused of shooting his roommate, who survived, at an Arden Arcade condominium Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who sheriff’s dispatchers said was in his 40s, was shot in his chest around 12:45 a.m., deputies said. It happened in the 700 block of Woodside Lane, the site of the gated Woodside East complex.

The victim was listed in stable condition Thursday, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. The roommate accused in the shooting has been detained but not yet arrested, Gandhi added.