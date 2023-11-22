Sacramento Sheriff searching for missing 11-year-old

(FOX40.COM) — An 11-year-old boy is missing in Sacramento and the local sheriff’s office is on the hunt to find him.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Mauricio Ruiz Derilo was last seen near Georgia Drive in North Highlands wearing brown Nike Dunk shoes, but his other clothing is unknown. He is 4’3 with brown hair and hazel/green eyes. Deputies say he weighs 80 pounds.

Law enforcement advised anyone with information to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

