Sacramento Sheriff searching for at-risk 16-year-old girl, missing from El Dorado County

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk 16-year-old girl, the agency announced on social media Monday morning.

Rachaelle Bollinger, who is deemed at risk due to a mental health diagnosis, was reported missing Saturday in El Dorado County, but is believed to be in the Sacramento area, according to the post.

Bollinger is 5-foot-5, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, sheriff’s officials said. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, a cheetah print bonnet and gray sweats.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Bollinger to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5655 or the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

***AT RISK MISSING PERSON***



Rachaelle Bollinger, 16 years old, 5’5,” 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was reported missing on December 30, 2023 in El Dorado County, but is believed to now be in the Sacramento area. Rachaelle was last seen wearing a hoodie, a cheetah… pic.twitter.com/qU3fioXgLK — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 1, 2024