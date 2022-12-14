Sacramento sheriff’s SWAT team in Carmichael after search warrant attempt becomes standoff

A Sacramento County sheriff’s SWAT team was in a Carmichael neighborhood Tuesday evening after a person refused to come out when authorities arrived to serve a search warrant.

The incident occurred in the area of Landis Avenue, just east of Fair Oaks Boulevard. At 6:45 p.m., the SWAT team was at the scene, where investigators had tried to serve a search warrant, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Gandhi said the subject was barricaded inside and refusing to come out. He said the Sheriff’s Office will release additional details when more information becomes available.