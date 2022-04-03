Sacramento shooting: Six killed as police report at least 15 victims

David Taintor
Emergency vehicles line the street near the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (AP)
Emergency vehicles line the street near the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (AP)

Six people are dead following a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Police reported at least 15 victims from the shooting, which occurred early Sunday morning.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” the Sacramento Police Department said on Twitter. Police said “9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J” as authorities investigate the deadly incident.

More follows ...

Recommended Stories