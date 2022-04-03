Sacramento shooting: Six killed as police report at least 15 victims

Storyful

Police in Sacramento said there were multiple victims in a shooting in the downtown area in the early hours of April 3.This video shows the scene, near 10th Street and K. Video from that location circulating online showed a scuffle between a group of people and the sound of shots fired. It was not confirmed if that video was directly linked to the incident.Photos showed police cordoning off the area. Credit: @UkuleleJayBBQ via Storyful